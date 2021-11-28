Two men, aged 28 and 61, die from Covid-19 on Sunday, new infections are 337

Health authorities on Sunday announced the death from Covid-19 of two men – one aged 61 and the other just 28.

Both died at Nicosia General Hospital, and the total number of fataliites from the virus has now rise to 594. Of them, 381 (64.1%) are me and 213 (35.9%) are women and the average age is 75.9 years old.

In addition, 337 new infection cases all across the island were recorded out of 54,408 PCR and rapid tests. The positivity rate is 0.62 per cent.

At the same time, there are 114 people in hospitals of whom 43 are in serious condition with 16 of them intubated. The percentage of unvaccinated patients now stands at 65.79.