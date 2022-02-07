Two matches for 20th matchday of the Cyta Championship

he 20th matchday of the Cyta Championship concludes on Monday with two important matches. At 18:00 Omonia is facing Ethnikos Ahnas (Primetel) and at 19:00 Doxa Katokopias is hosting Apollon (Cytavision).

On Sunday, APOEL achieved an important away win over AEL 3-2. This victory pushed the Nicosia-based team to the fourth place with 30 points after 18 matches, while AEL remained on 21 points and the eighth place, after 18 matches as well.

In the other match held yesterday, Paphos F.C. and Anorthosis drew 1-1 at Stelios Kyriakides Stadium. Paphos is fifth with 29 points (after 19 matches), while Anorthosis is in the sixth place with 28 points (after 18 matches).

The results of matchday 20:

AEK – Aris 0-0

Paphos FC – Anorthosis 1-1

AEL – APOEL 2-3

Olympiacos’ match against PAEEK was postponed due to coronavirus cases detected in the Kyrenia team.