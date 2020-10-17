News Local Two Lithuanians remanded in custody for Belarus woman's murder in Limassol

Limassol district court on Saturday remanded in custody for eight days two young Lithuanian suspects in connection with the murder of Iryna Hurskaya, 36, from Belarus, on Sunday.

Main suspect Aistis Mikalauskas, 29, who was sought by the police for days was arrested on Friday after being spotted by a man near the Four Seasons Hotel in Limassol.

He named the second suspect, a 24-year-old compatriot, as his alleged accomplice who was arrested later in the day.

The alleged motive behind the brutal murder in Ayios Tyhonas of the divorced mother of three children, aged 15, six and four, is robbery.

Hurskaya was found dead by her 15-year-old son and one of her girlfriends who was ringing her mobile for hours and got concerned from receiving no answer.

By Annie Charalambous
