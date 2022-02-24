Two Larnaca flights to and from Ukraine cancelled on Thursday

NewsLocalTwo Larnaca flights to and from Ukraine cancelled on Thursday

Two flights to and from Ukraine on Thursday morning and evening, scheduled to operate through Larnaka airport, have been cancelled due to the latest developments in Ukraine, affecting the travel plans of about 200 passengers.

According to sources by Hermes Airports, the airports operator, scheduled flights from and to Russia are taking place as planned. Cyprus Airways and Aeroflot fly out of Larnaka airport and S7 flies out of Pafos airport.

It is noted however that the planes cannot fly over Ukraine`s airspace and therefore their route is amended resulting in longer flights.

(CNA)

