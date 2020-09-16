Two Kiti Bishopric staff members test positive for covid-19

Two staff members of Larnaca district’s Kiti Bishopric have tested positive for coronavirus and were quarantined for 14-days while the Bishop himself went on voluntary self-isolation.

The news broke out on Wednesday even though one of the staff member tested positive on Sunday and the other on Tuesday.

In the meantime, Kiti Bishop Nektarios (photo) who came in contact with one of the positive cases last Saturday carried out a test on Monday. And, despite testing negative for the virus the Metropolitan decided to self-isolate for a few days and then get re-tested.

Nektarios has come in contact with the Bishop of Tamassos Isaiah, who also decided to self-isolate and is expected to get tested for coronavirus later on Wednesday.

All known contacts of the two positive cases have tested negative while instructions are expected from the Ministry of Health for the Bishopric to be disinfected the soonest possible.

(CNA/Philenews)