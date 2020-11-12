News Local Two kinds of leave for public servants who come into contact with...

Two kinds of leave for public servants who come into contact with COVID confirmed case

The leave, public servants who came into contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and would have to be placed in self-isolation will get, will depend on the area they came into contact with the confirmed case.

This means that if they will go into self-isolation due to contact with a confirmed case within the framework of their duties they will get special leave for public health reasons.

If they go into quarantine because they came into contact with a confirmed case outside work, their leave will be deduced from their annual or sick leave.

It is noted that if an employee is asked to remain in self-isolation more than once a year then the additional days of being absent from work would be considered as sick leave, if he cannot work from home.

According to the circular an employee is entitled to special leave for the following reasons:

  • If the employee came into contact with a confirmed case within the framework of his duties
  • If he was on a business trip in a country that is not included in Category A & B.
  • If a confirmed case is found at his work place which will remain closed for a period of time.
  • If he has to take care of a child up to 15 years of age, in case the child came into contact with a confirmed case and will have to be in self-isolation.

Moreover, the said adjustment has retroactive effect as from 20 March 2020.

The specific clarifications are included in a circular of the Finance Ministry dated 5 November.

(philenews)

By gavriella
