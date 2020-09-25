News World Two journalists stabbed near Charlie Hebdo's old offices - France opens anti-terror...

Two journalists stabbed near Charlie Hebdo’s old offices – France opens anti-terror probe

Emergency responders carry a stabbing victim on the stretcher, following an incident near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in Paris, France, September 25, 2020, in this still image obtained from a social media video. CLAUDE IBANEZ/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

France opened an anti-terror investigation after two journalists were stabbed in Paris on Friday near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine that was attacked by Islamist militants in 2015.

Prime Minister Jean Castex, who rushed to the scene, said the main attacker had been arrested. A second person was also in custody.
Castex said the two wounded were attacked at random when taking a cigarette break. The life of neither was in danger, he said.

“This attack happened in a symbolic place at the time when the trial of the terrible attacks on Charlie Hebdo took place”, he said.

Europe 1 radio quoted police officials as saying the main suspect was 18, was known to security services and was born in Pakistan.

The national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said it was investigating the case.

TRIAL UNDER WAY

Fourteen people went on trial in Paris on September 2, accused of being accomplices in the attack on the Charlie Hebdo offices in January 2015 that killed 12 people.

The court heard that they had sought to avenge the Prophet Mohammad, nearly a decade after the weekly published cartoons mocking him.

Police moved Charlie Hebdo’s head of Human Resources from her home this week after threats against her life.

On Friday, TV footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police cordoning off the area around Charlie Hebdo’s former offices.

Images on social media showed a person being stretchered away.

Paul Moreira, a journalist from Premiere Ligne media production company told BFM TV, that two of his colleagues had been wounded.

“It’s somebody who was in the road with a meat cleaver who attacked them in front of our offices. It was chilling”, he said.

France has experienced a wave of attacks by Islamist militants in recent years.

Bombings and shootings in November 2015 at the Bataclan theatre and other sites around Paris killed 130 people, and in July 2016 an Islamist militant drove a truck through a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, killing 86.

Read more: Two injured in Paris stabbing attack (live video & photos)

(Reuters)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleUK’s Tesco blocks bulk-buying of toilet roll and flour
Next articleOmonia: 60 people to self-isolate due to covid case

Top Stories

Local

Eight new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,893 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 8 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Omonia: 60 people to self-isolate due to covid case

Maria Bitar -
Omonia's delegation, that travelled to Athens for the first match with Olympiakos in Faliro in the context of the Champions League playoffs (0-2 defeat),...
Read more
World

Two journalists stabbed near Charlie Hebdo’s old offices – France opens anti-terror probe

Maria Bitar -
France opened an anti-terror investigation after two journalists were stabbed in Paris on Friday near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine...
Read more
World

UK’s Tesco blocks bulk-buying of toilet roll and flour

Maria Bitar -
Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco will prevent customers from bulk-buying flour, pasta, toilet rolls and anti-bacterial wipes to prevent a re-run of the COVID-19 stockpiling...
Read more
Local

COVID-19: Average age in Cyprus is 39 (tables)

Maria Bitar -
Here are the infographics, by the Ministry of Health, with statistics on the course of the coronavirus until September 22nd. The average age in...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

UK’s Tesco blocks bulk-buying of toilet roll and flour

Maria Bitar -
Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco will prevent customers from bulk-buying flour, pasta, toilet rolls and anti-bacterial wipes to prevent a re-run of the COVID-19 stockpiling...
Read more
World

Hardalias – ‘We are far from another lockdown’

Maria Bitar -
"We are far from a lockdown against the pandemic, and there are a lot more measures than can be implemented, if necessary, before such...
Read more
World

UPDATED – Two injured in Paris stabbing attack (live video & photos)

Maria Bitar -
Two people were stabbed on Friday near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in Paris, a police source said. One of the...
Read more
World

Only Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Liechtenstein on Ireland’s “green list”

Annie Charalambous -
Ireland on Thursday removed Germany, Poland and Lithuania from its travel "green list", leaving just four countries exempt from a 14-day quarantine for arriving...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros