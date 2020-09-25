Two journalists stabbed near Charlie Hebdo’s old offices – France opens anti-terror probe

France opened an anti-terror investigation after two journalists were stabbed in Paris on Friday near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine that was attacked by Islamist militants in 2015.

Prime Minister Jean Castex, who rushed to the scene, said the main attacker had been arrested. A second person was also in custody.

Castex said the two wounded were attacked at random when taking a cigarette break. The life of neither was in danger, he said.

“This attack happened in a symbolic place at the time when the trial of the terrible attacks on Charlie Hebdo took place”, he said.

Europe 1 radio quoted police officials as saying the main suspect was 18, was known to security services and was born in Pakistan.

The national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said it was investigating the case.

TRIAL UNDER WAY

Fourteen people went on trial in Paris on September 2, accused of being accomplices in the attack on the Charlie Hebdo offices in January 2015 that killed 12 people.

The court heard that they had sought to avenge the Prophet Mohammad, nearly a decade after the weekly published cartoons mocking him.

Police moved Charlie Hebdo’s head of Human Resources from her home this week after threats against her life.

On Friday, TV footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police cordoning off the area around Charlie Hebdo’s former offices.

Images on social media showed a person being stretchered away.

Paul Moreira, a journalist from Premiere Ligne media production company told BFM TV, that two of his colleagues had been wounded.

“It’s somebody who was in the road with a meat cleaver who attacked them in front of our offices. It was chilling”, he said.

France has experienced a wave of attacks by Islamist militants in recent years.

Bombings and shootings in November 2015 at the Bataclan theatre and other sites around Paris killed 130 people, and in July 2016 an Islamist militant drove a truck through a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, killing 86.

(Reuters)