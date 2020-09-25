News World UPDATED - Two injured in Paris stabbing attack (live video & photos)

UPDATED – Two injured in Paris stabbing attack (live video & photos)

Emergency services seen at the scene of an incident near the former offices of French magazine Charlie Hebdo, in Paris, France September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Two people were stabbed on Friday near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in Paris, a police source said.

One of the victims was badly injured but had no life-threatening injury, the source said.

Earlier on Friday Prime Minister Jean Castex had said that four people were stabbed, and police said a suspect had been arrested.

“I was in my office. I heard screams in the road. I looked out of the window and saw a woman who was lying on the floor and had taken a whack in the face from what was possibly a machete”, a witness told Europe 1 radio.

“I saw a second neighbour on the floor and I went to help.”

Paris police said one person had been arrested near the Bastille opera house.

One police source said a machete had been found at the scene. Another police sources said a meat cleaver had been found there.

Local authorities asked people to avoid the area and said a police operation was under way in a north-eastern district of Paris.

Deputy mayor Emmanuel Gregoire tweeted that police were hunting a “potentially dangerous” individual.

The Paris metro closed lines in the area.

Fourteen people went on trial in Paris on September 2, accused of being accomplices in the attack on the Charlie Hebdo offices in January 2015 that killed 12 people.

The court heard that they had sought to avenge the Prophet Mohammad, nearly a decade after the weekly published cartoons mocking him.

(Reuters)

By Maria Bitar
