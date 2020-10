Two infants in Limassol tested positive to COVID-19 and were transferred to Makarion Hospital in Nicosia. A 12-month-old boy and a girl of only 17 days had fever and were initially taken to the Limassol General Hospital. There, they tested positive to COVID-19. The little boy has already been taken to Makarion Hospital, which operates as the reference hospital for children. His health condition is stable. The little girl is also on the way to Nicosia.

(philenews)