NewsWorldTwo headed calf born in North Macedonia

Two headed calf born in North Macedonia

3145CE-NORTH MACEDONIA-ODD__O_

A calf with two heads, an extremely rare condition, was born in Lazec, a village in North Macedonia on Friday (April 16).

Farmer Vasko Petrovski said the veterinarian that examined the calf after being delivered told him it was functioning normally.

The calf has fused skulls, two pairs of eyes, two mouths, one pair of ears, and when sucking milk with one mouth, the other one reproduces the movement simultaneously.

However local media quoted veterinarians as saying cases of polycephaly are rare and the calf only has a small chance of long-term survival.

But Petrovski said he was determined to keep the newborn animal “no matter how long”.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleMinister says government wants transfer of asphalt factories before September
Next articleChauvin convicted of murdering George Floyd in landmark U.S. racial justice case

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros