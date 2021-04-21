Two headed calf born in North Macedonia

A calf with two heads, an extremely rare condition, was born in Lazec, a village in North Macedonia on Friday (April 16).

Farmer Vasko Petrovski said the veterinarian that examined the calf after being delivered told him it was functioning normally.

The calf has fused skulls, two pairs of eyes, two mouths, one pair of ears, and when sucking milk with one mouth, the other one reproduces the movement simultaneously.

However local media quoted veterinarians as saying cases of polycephaly are rare and the calf only has a small chance of long-term survival.

But Petrovski said he was determined to keep the newborn animal “no matter how long”.

(Reuters)