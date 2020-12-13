News World Two Greek men to be charged with spying for Turkey

Two Greek men to be charged with spying for Turkey

42 year old arrested for child pornography

Greek authorities will press charges for espionage against two Greek citizens working on the southeastern island of Rhodes, police said on Sunday.

According to Greek media, the two Muslims of Greek ethnic origin are believed to have been spying for Turkey.

One of the suspects has been working aboard a ferry from Rhodes to the Greek island of Kastellorizo, just off the Turkish coast. The other was said to be working at the Turkish consulate in Rhodes.

The tiny island of Kastellorizo, just two kilometres off the Turkish coast, lies in disputed waters that have been a source of escalating tensions between Turkey and Greece.

Reports said the man working on the ferry was reporting the position of Greek Navy ships, and providing other information concerning Greek army forces on the islands to the other suspect.

According to the Greek police’s statement, the investigation that led to the charges ‘was conducted in close cooperation with the Greek National Intelligence Service, EYP.’

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleUK ministers warn supermarkets to stockpile food on no-deal Brexit fear
Next article

Top Stories

Local

Six citizens fined after attending Sunday mass inside churches

Annie Charalambous -
Police fined six citizens who defied coronavirus restrictive measures and attended mass early on Sunday inside two different churches in Nicosia district. Four were in...
Read more
World

Malaysia seizes record haul of crystal meth worth $26.2 million

Annie Charalambous -
Malaysia's maritime agency said on Sunday it had seized more than two tonnes of crystal methamphetamine worth 105.9 million ringgit ($26.2 million) from a...
Read more
World

Deadlock as Brexit trade deal faces make-or-break day

Annie Charalambous -
London and Brussels face a make-or-break decision on an elusive trade agreement on Sunday with a tumultuous 'no deal' exit for Britain from the...
Read more
Local

Paphos establishment owner fined €8,000 for breach of covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police carried out a total of 10,472 inspections all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the...
Read more
Local

Another 25,000 tax returns filed since extension was granted

Annie Charalambous -
An additional 25,000 taxpayers in Cyprus have submitted their income and employee declarations for 2019 since the day of a new extension was granted...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Malaysia seizes record haul of crystal meth worth $26.2 million

Annie Charalambous -
Malaysia's maritime agency said on Sunday it had seized more than two tonnes of crystal methamphetamine worth 105.9 million ringgit ($26.2 million) from a...
Read more
World

Deadlock as Brexit trade deal faces make-or-break day

Annie Charalambous -
London and Brussels face a make-or-break decision on an elusive trade agreement on Sunday with a tumultuous 'no deal' exit for Britain from the...
Read more
World

Annie Charalambous -
More than 70.52 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,598,967​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more
World

UK ministers warn supermarkets to stockpile food on no-deal Brexit fear

Annie Charalambous -
British ministers have warned supermarkets to stockpile food amid possibilities of a no-deal Brexit, with shortages feared as talks with the European Union remain...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros