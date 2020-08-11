Two French Rafale fighters flew over Cyprus EEZ

Two French fighter aircrafts of the French Air Force flew over Cyprus` Exclusive Economic Zone on Tuesday.

According to CNA sources, their presence in Cyprus falls within the framework of the defence cooperation between the Republic of Cyprus and France and what was agreed during the meeting held in Paris recently between President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

The two “Rafale” type fighters are accompanied by a military transport aircraft of the French Air Force.

They arrived on Monday afternoon at the Andreas Papandreou air base in Paphos and will depart on Wednesday, the same sources said.