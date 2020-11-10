News Local Two forest fires due to lighting in Paphos

Two forest fires due to lighting in Paphos

Two forest fires broke out today in the State Forest of Paphos due to lighting.

According to an announcement of the Forest Department, the first fire occurred around 14:25 in the area “Chorteri,” in the heart of the State Forest of Paphos. Thanks to the timely intervention of a ten-member hiking team the fire was put under control. ”

The second fire occurred around 14:30 in the area “Sounoupi” in the State Forest of Paphos. Firefighters intervened immediately and as a result the fire was put under control before it expanded.

Moreover, 13 areas of Paphos do not have electricity due to bad weather and lightning. The areas are: Agios Nicolaos, Choulou, Episkopi Paphou, Filousa, Kallepia, Kedares, Koili, Lemona, Letymbou, Mandria, Praitori, Tala, and Tsada.

 

Read More: Paphos in the grip of bad weather

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articlePaphos in the grip of bad weather
Next article198 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Top Stories

Local

198 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 198 new COVID-19 cases on 10 November, out of 4,143 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 6,296. The break-down of new...
Read more
Local

Two forest fires due to lighting in Paphos

gavriella -
Two forest fires broke out today in the State Forest of Paphos due to lighting. According to an announcement of the Forest Department, the first...
Read more
Local

Paphos in the grip of bad weather

gavriella -
Heavy rain in the whole Paphos district as of noon today, with lightning and thunders. So far the situation is under control and according to...
Read more
Local

Cyprus House President tests negative for coronavirus

gavriella -
Cyprus House President, Adamos Adamou, tested negative for COVID-19, a press release issued by his office on Tuesday said. Adamou was tested after he came...
Read more
Local

UN Source: UN stepping up efforts to monitor developments in Varosha

gavriella -
The UN mission in Cyprus is stepping up efforts to monitor developments in Varosha, the fenced-off part of Turkish occupied Famagusta, a source inside...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

198 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 198 new COVID-19 cases on 10 November, out of 4,143 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 6,296. The break-down of new...
Read more
Local

Paphos in the grip of bad weather

gavriella -
Heavy rain in the whole Paphos district as of noon today, with lightning and thunders. So far the situation is under control and according to...
Read more
Local

Cyprus House President tests negative for coronavirus

gavriella -
Cyprus House President, Adamos Adamou, tested negative for COVID-19, a press release issued by his office on Tuesday said. Adamou was tested after he came...
Read more
Local

UN Source: UN stepping up efforts to monitor developments in Varosha

gavriella -
The UN mission in Cyprus is stepping up efforts to monitor developments in Varosha, the fenced-off part of Turkish occupied Famagusta, a source inside...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros