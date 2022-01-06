Two foreigners found dead in room in Lakatamia

Two foreigners were today found dead in a room of a residence in Lakatamia, behind a supermarket.
The two possibly died due to charcoal burning.
According to the Police a third man was found in a semi-consious state and was taken to hospital.
Two foreigners were today found dead in a room of a residence in Lakatamia, behind a supermarket.
The two possibly died due to charcoal burning.
According to the Police a third man was found in a semi-consious state and was taken to hospital.
Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.