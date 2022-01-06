NewsLocalTwo foreigners found dead in room in Lakatamia

Two foreigners found dead in room in Lakatamia

Two foreigners were today found dead in a room of a residence in Lakatamia, behind a supermarket.

The two possibly died due to charcoal burning.

According to the Police a third man was found in a semi-consious state and was taken to hospital.

By gavriella
