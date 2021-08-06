Two fires in the districts of Nicosia and Paphos

A fire broke out at noon on Friday near Gialias River at Agios Sozomenos, next to the buffer zone.

According to the spokesman of the Fire Service, two Fire Engines from Fire Stations in Nicosia responded to the call with assistance from the Forestry Department.

Half an hour later, according to the spokesman another fire broke out between the communities of Kritou Terra, Drousia, and Pano Arodes.

Three Fire Engines from Paphos Fire Station are trying to put out the fire assisted by fire engines of the Forestry Department.