NewsLocalTwo fires in the districts of Nicosia and Paphos

Two fires in the districts of Nicosia and Paphos

A view shows burning buildings as people try to contain a fire in Melikler, Isparta Province, Turkey August 2, 2021, in this still image obtained from social media drone video on August 3, 2021. Nazim Ozdemir/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

A fire broke out at noon on Friday near Gialias River at Agios Sozomenos, next to the buffer zone.

According to the spokesman of the Fire Service, two Fire Engines from Fire Stations in Nicosia responded to the call with assistance from the Forestry Department.

Half an hour later, according to the spokesman another fire broke out between the communities of Kritou Terra, Drousia, and Pano Arodes.

Three Fire Engines from Paphos Fire Station are trying to put out the fire assisted by fire engines of the Forestry Department.

By gavriella
Previous article58-year-old missing. Have you seen him? (PHOTO)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros