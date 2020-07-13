Two fatal road accidents today in Nicosia

Two fatal road accidents took place on Monday morning in Nicosia, philenews reports citing police sources.

The first accident took place at a bus stop opposite Makario stadium in Nicosia, where a bus driver was run over by his bus while attempting to immobilise it.

Assistant chief of traffic police Charis Evripidou told reporters that under circumstances yet to be clarified, “the bus moved and in an attempt to stop it, its driver tragically died after it ran him over.”

There were no passengers on the bus at that time, philenews says, while police are looking into CCTV in the area in collaboration with the Labour Inspection Department.

In a separate accident on Kennedy Avenue, a motorcyclist lost his life after colliding with a car.

The motorcycle was reportedly cut off by the vehicle at a right turn. The man was taken to Nicosia General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

