Two drunk drivers arrested and stolen car recovered in police traffic checks

Police intensified an island wide traffic campaign over the holiday period, with increased patrols on highways ands ain city avenues and secondary roads.

In the early hours, a 27 year old was flagged down in Paphos and was found to be without a license and car insurance.

The man tested positive to a drug test and it was also established that the car had been stolen the previous night from a woman in Paphos, while parked outside her home.