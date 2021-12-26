Two drunk drivers arrested and stolen car recovered in police traffic checks

Police intensified an island wide traffic campaign over the holiday period, with increased patrols on highways ands ain city avenues and secondary roads.
In the early hours, a 27 year old was flagged down in Paphos and was found to be without a license and car insurance.
The man tested positive to a drug test and it was also established that the car had been stolen the previous night from a woman in Paphos, while parked outside her home.
He was remanded in custody, with Peyia police and Paphos traffic investigating the case.
In the Ksylofagou area meanwhile, police were called to the scene of an accident and following a breathalyzer, the 37 year old driver of one of the vehicles was found with 89 miligrams of alcohol in his blood, four times the allowed level.
He was charged in writing and will appear before the Famagusta District court tomorrow.
In Larnaca, a 25 year old man was driving with 109 mgs of alcohol in his blood, 12 times over the allowed level.
His student driver’s license had expired and did not have insurance.
He was flagged on the Limassol-Nicosia highway just after midnight.