Two drivers under drug influence in Paphos, one in possession of LSD

Two drivers tested positive for drug use last night and after midnight today, following police routine checks.

The first was a 33 year old man, permanent resident of the city, who was flanked just before nine.

He tested positive for drug use, while burglary tools were found in the boot of his car. He was arrested and placed in custody at the Polis Chrysochous station.

At around one thirty this morning, a 28 year old man was stopped in the central Ellados street in Paphos.

He tested positive for drug use, while two grams of cannabis and 11 stamps with liquid LSD were found in his possession.

The man was also violating the covid curfew and driving without registration and insurance.

He was released pending an investigation of evidence and was charged on the traffic violations.