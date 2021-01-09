News World Two die in Spanish storm, troops deployed to help motorists stranded by...

Two die in Spanish storm, troops deployed to help motorists stranded by snow

People are seen from the rooftop of the Circulo de Bellas Artes cultural center, as they stand and walk near the Cibeles Fountain during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain January 9, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Two people died in Spain and troops rescued drivers trapped by snow as Storm Filomena caused travel chaos across the country, with Madrid seeing the heaviest snowfall in decades.

The airport in Madrid was closed and skiers glided down Gran Via, normally one of the busiest streets in the capital.

A woman died after she was trapped in her car when a river burst its banks near Malaga, southern Spain, and a homeless person froze to death in the eastern city of Calatayud, authorities said.

“Let’s avoid travel and follow the instructions of the emergency services,” tweeted Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. “Let’s be extremely careful in the face of the storm #Filomena.”

Aena, which controls the country’s airports, said Madrid‘s Barajas airport, which closed on Friday night, would remain closed for the rest of Saturday.

It said at least 50 flights to Madrid, Malaga, Tenerife and Ceuta, a Spanish territory in North Africa, were cancelled, according to Aena.

The State Metereological Agency said it was the biggest snowfall in Madrid since 1971, while José Miguel Viñas, a metereologist from Spanish National Radio, said that between 25 cm and 50 cm (10-20 inches) fell in Madrid, making it the largest snowfall since 1963.

Soldiers worked to reach drivers stranded for hours on roads around Madrid. “We continue the rescue of vehicles on the A4, A5, M40 and M607,” tweeted the Unit for Military Emergencies, which deployed 147 soldiers.

Patricia Manzanares, who was trapped in her car on the M-40 motorway in Madrid since 7 p.m. on Friday, told RTVE television: “I have been stuck here without water or any other help.”

The head of the Madrid region’s emergency service, Carlos Novillo, appealed for people not to go out in their cars.

“We have worked intensely. We have rescued 1,000 vehicles. We ask for patience, we will reach you all,” he said.

Madrid and four other regions were on red alert on Saturday as more heavy snowfalls were forecast, according to the State Meteorological Agency.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
