Two deaths in Cyprus today, more than 600 new cases, assessment on Tuesday

Two people succumbed to Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the number of victims in Cyprus to 129.

They involve an 82 year old man with underlying illnesses who was being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Intensive Care Unit and a 91 year old woman, also with underlying illnesses, who was living at the Ariti Rehabilitation Centre.

86 of the victims are men and 43 women. The average age is 80.

627 new covid-19 cases were confirmed today out of 1600 PCR and 10439 Rapid tests, raising the number to 23 thousand 445.

Patients being treated at state hospitals island wide have now risen to 180, out of which 54 are in critical or serious condition.

72 are at the Famagusta referral hospital, 6 in the increased care unit.

25 patients are intubated.

Epidemiologists will coordinate with the health ministry on Tuesday to assess the current situation and decide on the next steps.

A lockdown is not out of the question if pressure continues to mount on the health system, with more hospital admissions.