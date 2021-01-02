News Local Two deaths in Cyprus today, more than 600 new cases, assessment on...

Two deaths in Cyprus today, more than 600 new cases, assessment on Tuesday

 

Two people succumbed to Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the number of victims in Cyprus to 129.

They involve an 82 year old man with underlying illnesses who was being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Intensive Care Unit and a 91 year old woman, also with underlying illnesses, who was living at the Ariti Rehabilitation Centre.

86 of the victims are men and 43 women. The average age is 80.

627 new covid-19 cases were confirmed today out of 1600 PCR and 10439 Rapid tests, raising the number to 23 thousand 445.

Patients being treated at state hospitals island wide have now risen to 180, out of which 54 are in critical or serious condition.

72 are at the Famagusta referral hospital, 6 in the increased care unit.

25 patients are intubated.

Epidemiologists will coordinate with the health ministry on Tuesday to assess the current situation and decide on the next steps.

A lockdown is not out of the question if pressure continues to mount on the health system, with more hospital admissions.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleBitcoin rallies above $30,000 for first time, turning into mainstream payment
Next articleLarge gatherings at central Stasikratous street continue, in violation of directives

Top Stories

Local

Large gatherings at central Stasikratous street continue, in violation of directives

Constantinos Tsintas -
  People continued to meet en masse at the central Stasikratous street in Nicosia, eating and taking their drink outside, without masks and not keeping...
Read more
Local

Two deaths in Cyprus today, more than 600 new cases, assessment on Tuesday

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Two people succumbed to Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the number of victims in Cyprus to 129. They involve an 82 year old...
Read more
World

Bitcoin rallies above $30,000 for first time, turning into mainstream payment

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Digital currency Bitcoin extended its record smashing rally, beginning the year with a surge over $30,000 for the first time, with ever more traders...
Read more
Local

Two youths in custody over Sotira torched mopeds incident

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Two youths, 18 and 20, were arrested this afternoon over the violence incidents in Sotira, Famagusta, on New Year's Eve, when a group of...
Read more
World

Greece brings down covid cases, but deaths remain in the dozens

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Greece recorded 262 new cases of covid-19 over the past 24 hours, a significantly lower number compared to the past week, as the country...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Large gatherings at central Stasikratous street continue, in violation of directives

Constantinos Tsintas -
  People continued to meet en masse at the central Stasikratous street in Nicosia, eating and taking their drink outside, without masks and not keeping...
Read more
Local

Two youths in custody over Sotira torched mopeds incident

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Two youths, 18 and 20, were arrested this afternoon over the violence incidents in Sotira, Famagusta, on New Year's Eve, when a group of...
Read more
Local

Watch out for latest email fraud

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Authorities are calling on the public to watch out for the latest scam, with fraudsters calling on people to certify that they have received...
Read more
Local

Crowding at occupied Kyrenia casinos on New Year’s Eve

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Hundreds crowded at occupied Kyrenia area casino-hotels on New Year's eve, violating covid measures, as thousands of others celebrated at home being no more...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros