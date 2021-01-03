Two deaths in Cyprus, covid hospitalisations rise further, 45 critical

Cyprus recorded a further two covid-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, raising the number of victims to 131.

They involve a 68 year old man, without underlying illnesses, who was being treated at the Nicosia General hospital Intensive Care Unit and a 76 year old woman with underlying illnesses, who was at the Famagusta referral hospital.

87 of the victims are men and 44 women, with an average age of 80.

529 new cases of covid-19 were confirmed over the past 24 hours, through 2, 839 and 9,212 PCR and rapid antigen tests respectively, raising the total number of cases in Cyprus to 23,974.

182 covid patients are currently hospitalised, with maximum capacity of 200, and health services are assuring there is planning for more, if needed.

45 people are in critical condition, of which 19 are intubated.

The positivity percentage is highest in Famagusta (5.47%) Limassol (5.34%) and Larnaca (3.74%). Nicosia and Paphos are under the 3 percent threshold.