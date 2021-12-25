Two deaths from Covid and 917 new cases on Friday

NewsLocalTwo deaths from Covid and 917 new cases on Friday

The Health Ministry reported on Friday two deaths from COVID, 917 new cases and 168 hospitalisations.

Total deaths rose to 627, total cases are now 149,580 and the positivity rate stands at 0.81%.

A total of 112,532 tests were carried out today (rapid and PCR).

The deceased is a male 91 years of age who passed away at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital and the other one is a woman 91 years of age who passed away at the Limassol General Hospital. Of the 627 deaths 400 are male (63.8%) and 227 female (36.2%) and the median age is 75.9 years.

The Ministry said that 62 patients are in serious condition or in an ACU of whom 22 are intubated, six are in ICU and 34 in ACUs.

