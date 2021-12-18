Two deaths from Covid and 508 new cases on Saturday

The Health Ministry reported on Saturday two deaths from COVID, 508 new cases and 177 hospitalisations.

Total deaths rose to 619, total cases are now 144,713 and the positivity rate stands at 0.67% .

A total of 75,844 tests were carried out today (rapid and PCR).

The deceased are a female 82 years of age who passed away at the ICU of Larnaca General Hospital and a male, 75 who died at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital. Of the 619 deaths 394 are male (63.7%) and 225 female (36.3%) and the median age is 75.8 years.

Ministry said that 59 patients are in serious condition or in an ACU of whom 21 are intubated, and 38 in ACUs.