NewsLocalTwo deaths from Covid and 508 new cases on Saturday

Two deaths from Covid and 508 new cases on Saturday

Measures Covid
Measures Covid

The Health Ministry reported on Saturday two deaths from COVID, 508 new cases and 177 hospitalisations.

Total deaths rose to 619, total cases are now 144,713 and the positivity rate stands at 0.67% .

A total of 75,844 tests were carried out today (rapid and PCR).

The deceased are a female 82 years of age who passed away at the ICU of Larnaca General Hospital and a male, 75 who died at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital. Of the 619 deaths 394 are male (63.7%) and 225 female (36.3%) and the median age is 75.8 years.

Ministry said that 59 patients are in serious condition or in an ACU of whom 21 are intubated, and 38  in ACUs.

By gavriella
Previous article17-year-old missing from home (photo)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros