The Health Ministry reported on Tuesday two deaths from COVID, 3,294 new cases and 108 hospitalisations.

Total deaths rose to 904, total cases are now 360,078 and the positivity rate stands at 3.57%.

A total of 92,295 tests were carried out today (rapid and PCR).

The Ministry said that 17 patients are in serious condition or in an ACU of whom six are intubated, no patient in ICU and 11 in ACUs.