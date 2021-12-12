NewsLocalTwo deaths from Covid, 393 new infections on Sunday

Two deaths from Covid, 393 new infections on Sunday

Covid 19
Covid 19

Health authorities in Cyprus on Sunday announced 393 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths from the infection.

Dead is a 66-year-old woman and a man, aged 84.

The death toll now is 610, of whom 390 were men and 220 women.

The new cases were reported after a total of 64,507 PCR and rapid antigen tests had taken place.

This means that the island’s positivity rate is 0.61 per cent.

At the same time, 146 patients are being treated in hospital, of whom 55 in a serious condition.

Of all patients, 77.4 per cent are not vaccinated.

The total number of positives to date is 140,851.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleG7 warns Russia of ‘massive consequences’ if Ukraine is attacked

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros