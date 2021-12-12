Two deaths from Covid, 393 new infections on Sunday

Health authorities in Cyprus on Sunday announced 393 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths from the infection.

Dead is a 66-year-old woman and a man, aged 84.

The death toll now is 610, of whom 390 were men and 220 women.

The new cases were reported after a total of 64,507 PCR and rapid antigen tests had taken place.

This means that the island’s positivity rate is 0.61 per cent.

At the same time, 146 patients are being treated in hospital, of whom 55 in a serious condition.

Of all patients, 77.4 per cent are not vaccinated.

The total number of positives to date is 140,851.