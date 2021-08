Two deaths from Covid-19 and 208 new infections were recorded in Cyprus on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry. The positivity rate is 0.69%.

The number of deaths since the start of the pandemic last year has now risen to 499. And that of recorded infections stands at 113,277.

Moreover, 157 people are being treated in hospital, 61 in serious or critical condition.

The Ministry also said that almost 83 per cent of the Covid patients are not vaccinated.