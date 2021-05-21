NewsLocalTwo deaths from coronavirus, 135 new positive cases on Friday

Two deaths from coronavirus, 135 new positive cases on Friday

The Health Ministry on Friday announced two deaths from Covid-19 and 135 new positive cases from 71,745 tests island-wide, a positivity rate of 0.17 per cent.

The latest deaths concerned two men, one aged 68 and another aged 75, both of whom died at Nicosia General Hospital.

That brings the death toll to 352, of whom 234 are men and 118 women. The average age of the deceased is 77.5 years.

On the hospital front, 120 people were being treated for Covid-19, of whom 48 in a serious condition.

Of the 48 in a serious condition, 28 are intubated, four treated in an ICU without intubation, and 16 in high-dependency units.

The Famagusta referral hospital for Covid-19 was treating 21 patients; Nicosia general hospital 52; Limassol general 32; Larnaca eight; Paphos three; and Makarios hospital four.

By Annie Charalambous
