The Health Ministry on Saturday announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19.

This raises the island’s death toll from the virus to 334, of whom 220 are men and 114 women with an average age of 78.

The Ministry on Saturday also announced 397 new Coronavirus cases out of 71,251 PCR and rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 69,163.

The positivity rate is 0,56% which is lower than recent previous days.