Two deaths due to Covid, 1834 new infections on Saturday

The Health Ministry on Saturday announced two deaths due to Covid-19 and 1,834 new infections out of a total of 91,348 PCR and rapid tests.

The positivity rate is 2.01 per cent.

The latest fatalities are two women, aged 77 and 78, taking the total over the past two years to 876.

Meantime, the number of hospitalised people now stands at 128 of whom 28 are in serious condition.

The percentage of unvaccinated patients was 54.69 per cent, according to the Ministry.

Specifically, the total number of molecular tests (PCR) carried out was 3,410 of which 224 were positive.

The total number of Rapid Antigen Tests were 87,938 of which 1,610 came out positive.