Two deaths due to Covid, 1,730 new infections on Sunday

The Health Ministry on Sunday announced two deaths due to Covid-19 and 1,730 new infections out of a total of 77,336 PCR and rapid tests.

The positivity rate is 2.24 per cent.

The latest fatalities are two men, aged 81 and 94, taking the total over the past two years to 877.

Meantime, the number of hospitalised people now stands at 129 of whom 30 are in serious condition.

The percentage of unvaccinated patients was 55.04 per cent, according to the Ministry.

Specifically, the total number of molecular tests (PCR) carried out was 2,688 of which 92 were positive.

The total number of Rapid Antigen Tests were 74.648 of which 1.638 came out positive.