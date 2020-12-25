News Local Two deaths and 50 new cases on Christmas Day

Two deaths and 50 new cases on Christmas Day

The Health Ministry announced two new deaths from Coronavirus on Friday, two men aged 71 and 73 with underlying health conditions that were being treated at the Limassol General Hospital.

In addition, 50 more people tested positive to a PCR test and another six were found through antigen rapid tests that need to be verified through the PCR method.

Only 1,283 PCR tests took place on Christmas Day (compared to 4,024 yesterday) and an additional 124 antigen rapid tests (compared to 4,696 yesterday).

Today’s results raise the death toll in Cyprus to 109 and the total number of confirmed cases to 19,366.

Of those who died from the virus, 70 are men (64%) and 39 are women (36%). The average age of the 109 people who died is 79 years.

The 50 new cases found from PCR tests are as follows:

  • 27 from private initiative (729 tests today)
  • 23 from hospital labs (255 tests today)

There were another 299 PCR tests to passengers at the Larnaca and Paphos airports but no positive cases were found.

The 6 cases found through 124 rapid antigen tests were all from tests that took place at private labs at own initiative and need to be verified via PCR tests.

A total of 148 patients with Coronavirus are being treated in hospitals across Cyprus, of whom 42 in serious condition.

Of the 42 serious cases, 19 are intubated in the ICU.

The situation in detail at Cyprus’ hospitals is as follows:

Hospital

Ward

Number of patients

Famagusta (64 patients)

Increased Care Unit

5

COVID Ward

59

Nicosia

(46 patients)

Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

20 (1 not intubated)

COVID Ward

13

Increased Care Unit

13

Limassol

(36 patients)

COVID Ward

32

Increased Care Unit

4

Makario

(2 patients)

COVID Ward

2
By Josephine Koumettou
