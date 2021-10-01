Two deaths, 59 new covid cases on Friday

The health ministry announced two deaths from covid-19 on Friday, raising the number to 554.

They are an 82 year old man, who passed away at the Nicosia General Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit and a 54 year old woman who also died at the Nicosia General intensive care unit.

351 of the victims are men and 203 women, with an average age of 76.

59 new covid cases were recorded out of 26,652 antigen rapid tests and PCRs, with the total number of cases now at 120,331.

The positivity rate is 0.22%.

Seventy three people are being treated in state hospitals, out of which 30 in serious or critical condition. 13 patients are intubated.

61.85% of those hospitalised have not been vaccinated.