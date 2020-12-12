Two deaths, 324 new cases of covid-19 on Saturday

Health authorities on Saturday announced two deaths and 324 new cases of Covid-19 through PCR testing of which 143 were people found positive from rapid testing in previous days.

Another 202 people were found positive from rapid testing but will have to be confirmed through PCR.

A total of 11,917 tests were carried out on Saturday.

The total number of positive tests detected through PCR in total since the outbreak in March has risen to 14,800.

The two men who died on Saturday were aged 82 and 88 and both had underlying health conditions.

The 82-ear-old was at Nicosia General Hospital, while the second who was a resident at Panayia Old Peoples Home in Limassol had been referred to Famagusta General Hospital.