Two deaths, 224 new coronavirus cases recorded on Sunday

Two people died from Covid-19 and 269 new infections were detected on Sunday after 109,846 tests, a positivity rate of 0.24 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

The Ministry also said 224 people were being treated for the virus in hospital, with 62 in serious or critical condition. The average age is 58.6 years old.

The number of deaths from Covid since the pandemic started last year has reached 336 with recorded cased standing at 69,432.

The deaths concern a 79-year-old woman not vaccinated and a man, 82, vaccinated.

Since March 2020, the virus has claimed the lives of 221 men and 115 women. The average age of the deceased is 78.