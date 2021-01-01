News Local Two deaths, 167 covid cases on New Year's Day

Two deaths, 167 covid cases on New Year’s Day

 

The health ministry today announced a further two deaths from Covid-19, raising the number attributed to the virus to 127, 85 men and 42 women.

The average age of the victims is 80.

The victims today are an 80 year old man at the Famagusta General Hospital where he had been treated following his transfer from the Holistic Rehabilitation Centre and a 71 year old man at the Nicosia General Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

One hundred and sixty seven new cases were announced today out of 3 thousand 226 tests, the lower number due to the holiday.

The total number of cases have now risen to almost 23 thousand.

168 patients are being treated in state hospitals island wide, of which 48 in critical or serious condition. 20 are intubated.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleIndia drug regulator approves AstraZeneca vaccine, country’s first

Top Stories

Local

Two deaths, 167 covid cases on New Year’s Day

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The health ministry today announced a further two deaths from Covid-19, raising the number attributed to the virus to 127, 85 men and 42...
Read more
World

India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca vaccine, country’s first

Constantinos Tsintas -
  India’s drug regulator approved a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for emergency use, two sources with knowledge of the matter told...
Read more
World

Pope reappears after pain flare-up, calls for peace in New Year message

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Pope Francis reappeared on Friday after chronic sciatic pain forced him to miss the Church’s New Year services, and made no mention of his...
Read more
World

N.Korea’s Kim marks new year with letter, visit to rulers’ tomb, still says no covid cases

Constantinos Tsintas -
  North Korean leader Kim Jong Un marked the new year with a letter to the country’s citizens and a visit the tomb of his...
Read more
Local

Watch out for fireplace maintenance-2 fires caused by violations

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Two fires broke out just before midnight on New Year's Eve, in Aradippou and Strovolos, caused by fireplace malfunctions. At around ten thirty, the fire...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Watch out for fireplace maintenance-2 fires caused by violations

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Two fires broke out just before midnight on New Year's Eve, in Aradippou and Strovolos, caused by fireplace malfunctions. At around ten thirty, the fire...
Read more
Local

Famagusta hospital covid patients rise to 71, 163 island wide

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The number of patients being treated for covid at Famagusta hospital, the referral institution, has risen to 71. Five of them are in more serious...
Read more
Local

President points finger at Eide for spreading two-state solution ‘fiction’

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The former UN special envoy for the Cyprus issue Espen Barth Eide is the one who spread the unfounded 'fiction' that he supported a...
Read more
Local

Dozens burn mopeds, injure fireman, police fire warning shot

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Dozens of youths in the Famagusta district just thought to usher in the New Year by carrying and burning a number of mopeds in...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros