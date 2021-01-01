Two deaths, 167 covid cases on New Year’s Day

The health ministry today announced a further two deaths from Covid-19, raising the number attributed to the virus to 127, 85 men and 42 women.

The average age of the victims is 80.

The victims today are an 80 year old man at the Famagusta General Hospital where he had been treated following his transfer from the Holistic Rehabilitation Centre and a 71 year old man at the Nicosia General Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

One hundred and sixty seven new cases were announced today out of 3 thousand 226 tests, the lower number due to the holiday.

The total number of cases have now risen to almost 23 thousand.

168 patients are being treated in state hospitals island wide, of which 48 in critical or serious condition. 20 are intubated.