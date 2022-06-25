Two dead in Norway nightclub shooting, police say

Two people were killed and 14 wounded on Saturday (June 25) in a shooting at a nightclub and in nearby streets in Norway’s capital Oslo, police said.

A suspect believed to be the sole perpetrator was apprehended a few minutes after the shooting began in the early hours of Saturday, police told reporters.

The crime scene extended from the London Pub via a neighbouring club and onwards to a nearby street where the suspect was apprehended.

The suspect was known to authorities, public broadcaster NRK reported, adding he was not cooperating with police.

It was not immediately clear what the motive for the attack was.

The London Pub is a popular gay bar and nightclub in the centre of Oslo.

Oslo is due to hold its annual Pride parade later on Saturday, just months after Norway marked 50 years since the abolition of a law that criminalised gay sex.

