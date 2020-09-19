News World Two dead as rare storm 'Ianos' hits central Greece - follow the...

Two dead as rare storm ‘Ianos’ hits central Greece – follow the cyclone’s progress live

Satellite image of storm Ianos near Greece, September 17, 2020. Picture taken September 17, 2020. European Union, Copernicus Sentinel Data/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Two people died as a rare storm, known as a Medicane (Mediterranean hurricane), pounded central Greece on Saturday, flooding streets and homes, authorities said.

Storm “Ianos” uprooted trees and caused power cuts on the Ionian islands and the western Peloponnese on Friday. It then swept through central Greece, hitting mainly areas around the cities of Karditsa and Farsala.

The body of an elderly woman was found in a flooded house in a village near Farsala, fire brigade officials said.

Authorities were searching for two more people who had been reported missing, police officials said.

A fire brigade official later said a 63-year-old man was found dead near a hospital in Karditsa. It was not immediately clear whether he was among the two people reported missing.

The heavy rainfall turned the city of Karditsa, in one of Greece’s biggest plains, into a lake, TV images showed. One bridge collapsed.

“We’re dealing with a total catastrophe”, Nikolaos Gousios, a resident at Farsala, told state TV.

Train connections between Athens and the northern city of Thessaloniki were suspended.

Since the storm first hit Greece, the fire brigade said it had received more than 2,450 calls for assistance to rescue trapped people, cut down trees, and pump out water from homes and stores.

The electricity grid was struggling to cope, and efforts were being made to restore power in Karditsa and the Ionian islands.

Five vessels sank off Zakynthos and Lefkada on Friday, the coast guard said.

On Saturday, the storm reached the greater Athens region, Attica. There are no reports of damage so far.

Follow the cyclone’s progress live here:

(Reuters/Philenews)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleWorldwide coronavirus cases cross 30.35 million, death toll at 947,400
Next articleSix Covid-19 patients treated at Reference Hospital

Top Stories

Local

FM travels to Brussels for Foreign Affairs Council, Borrell to brief Ministers on Turkey

Maria Bitar -
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides travels to Brussels on Sunday to attend the Foreign Affairs Council, taking place on Monday. During the meeting, High...
Read more
Local

Nicosia issues anti-NAVTEX following renewal of illegal NAVTEX by Turkey

Maria Bitar -
Νicosia has issued an anti-NAVTEX following the renewal of an illegal NAVTEX by Turkey which extended the activities of seismic survey vessel "Barbaros" in...
Read more
Local

Six Covid-19 patients treated at Reference Hospital

Maria Bitar -
Six Covid-19 patients are currently treated at Famagusta General Hospital which acts as the island's reference medical centre, Philenews reported on Saturday. One is in...
Read more
World

Two dead as rare storm ‘Ianos’ hits central Greece – follow the cyclone’s progress live

Maria Bitar -
Two people died as a rare storm, known as a Medicane (Mediterranean hurricane), pounded central Greece on Saturday, flooding streets and homes, authorities said. Storm...
Read more
World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 30.35 million, death toll at 947,400

Maria Bitar -
More than 30.35 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 947,400 have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 30.35 million, death toll at 947,400

Maria Bitar -
More than 30.35 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 947,400 have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more
World

New UK lockdown likely sooner rather than later

Maria Bitar -
Britain is likely to need to reintroduce some national coronavirus lockdown measures sooner rather than later, a former senior government health advisor said on...
Read more
World

Trailblazing US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies; succession battle looms

Maria Bitar -
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the U.S. Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday at age 87, giving President Donald Trump...
Read more
World

Attica in ‘orange alert’ state – new emergency covid measures announced

Maria Bitar -
Deputy Civil Protection and Crises Management Minister Nikos Hardalias has announced emergency measures aiming to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Attica. A daily...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros