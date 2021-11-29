Two days training programme: content marketing and online customer engagement in legal sector

The Cyprus legal sector is bound by formal requirements not to advertise in any form. This advertising is defined as the paid marketing of legal services and specific legal brands or entities, including individual lawyers.

​

In an age when online marketing and social media play significant roles in informing the general public, the line between advertising and promotion may be difficult to define.

In order to support the legal sector in Cyprus, we have consolidated five methodologies for online promotion which do not violate the stricture on advertising:

a. Content Marketing

b. Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

c. Social Media Engagement

d. Newsletter Distribution

e. Content Distribution

These issues will be covered in a strategic training programme defined and implemented by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Navigator Consulting for the Cyprus legal sector.

The training programme is supported by the Cyprus Bar Association.

Trainer The trainer is Philip Ammerman. Philip is an experienced consultant and entrepreneur who has advised companies through a series of downturns as well as high growth periods. He is an avid content marketer, and his writings can be seen on the Navigator Consulting website as well as NavInvest Cyprus, NavInvest Greece and a range of other online fora and communities. Philip is active in digital transformation and tech start-ups. He has commissioned and managed major digital advertising campaigns, either on a stand-alone basis or in conjunction with broader advertising spend. The content marketing strategy applied in this training has been successfully applied across a range of industries and sectors.

To register please follow the link

***