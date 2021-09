Arts Collective “Krama” organizes a Cypriot Composers Concert with members from the “Chronos Ensemble”. The will presents works from the composers: Christina Athinodorou, Artemis Aifotiti, Aris Antoniades, Alexandros Darna and Voris Sarris.

When & Where

Nicosia 11/09 KENTRO TEXNON KANTHOU Location

Limassol 12/09 “PLEFSIS” VENUE AT THE OLD PORT Location

Tickets: €10