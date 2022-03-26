Two covid deaths, more than five thousand cases on Saturday

NewsLocalTwo covid deaths, more than five thousand cases on Saturday

Two covid deaths were announced by the health ministry today (Saturday), with the total number of victims now at 927, while cases once again skyrocketed to more than 5 thousand.

The victims are two women, aged 85 and 96 who died yesterday.

5,172 new cases were confirmed out of 82,488 PCR and rapid tests, with the positivity rate at 6,27% and total infections rising to 405,706.

An increasing number of cases in retirement homes is a cause of concern for authorities, with 52 confirmed across the island out of 796 tests, a positivity rate of 6,53%.

Hospitalised patients are also up, from 153 on Friday to 169, out of which 21 in critical or serious condition, six intubated.

52% of patients are unvaccinated.

By Constantinos Tsintas
