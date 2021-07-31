Two covid deaths, 527 new cases and record testing

Two deaths from covid-19, two men aged 68 and 82 at the Nicosia General Hospital and 527 new cases, a significant drop, were recorded in Cyprus over the past 24 hours.

The total number of deaths rose to 421 (276 men and 145 women) with an average age of 77.

Total cases are now 101,946.

Authorities are concerned by continuing infections at retirement homes, with 10 reported today, while 7 were confirmed in the National Guard.

On the last day of free rapid tests for unvaccinated people, a record 94 thousand 279 PCR and rapid tests were conducted in all districts, with the positivity rate dropping to 0.56%.

Conditions remain difficult in public hospitals, as 288 are being treated, 82 in serious condition. 39 are intubated.

9 out of 10 patients are not vaccinated.

113 covid cases were recorded in the occupied territories.