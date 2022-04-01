Two Covid-19 deaths on Friday, 2,491 new infections

NewsLocalTwo Covid-19 deaths on Friday, 2,491 new infections

The Health Ministry on Friday announced two deaths from Covid-19 and 2,491 new infections out of a total of 41,302 PCR and rapid tests carried out. The positivity rate is 6.03%.

Dead are two women, aged 84 and 96, and the toll now has risen to 937.

Meanwhile, hospitalised patients with Covid-19 on Friday were 191 patients with 23 of them being in serious condition. Of the serious cases, seven were intubated.

Moreover, 51.84% of those in hospital did not have a record of vaccination, the Ministry also said.

By Annie Charalambous
