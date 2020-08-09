Two couples from Romania lost in Adonis Baths area, found by authorities

Two Romanian couples lost in the Adonis Baths area of Paphos were found by police and the fire service, following a rescue operation last night.

The couples, permanently living in Nicosia were on a day excursion to Paphos and decided to travel to the Adonis Bath, situated between the Koili and Akoursos.

It’s an idyllic area where a waterfall develops into a small lake.

As daylight begun fading, they were lost in narrow rural roads where their vehicle could no longer move safely.

They called police and with the help of a local, they were able to find and rescue them.