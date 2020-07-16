in-cyprus Two countries change category in the occupied territories

The Turkish-Cypriot side has announced that two countries, Australia and Serbia, have changed categories regarding the terms of arrival of people from them.

According to reports from the Northern side of the island, an announcement by the so-called “Ministry of Health” states that Australia has now passed from category A to B, that is two PCR tests are needed, one to arrive and a second administered upon arrival. Serbia went from category B to category C, which requires a negative PCR to come and a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

In the meantime, it was announced just today that the Turkish Cypriot Association of Journalists has signed a protocol with the “health ministry” of the pseudo-government for conducting a free PCR test on holders of journalist ID cards for crossing into the free zones.

According to the Occupied Territories, the protocol includes that this test will be free of charge for a certain number of journalists from any media outlet that has a journalist ID card and wants to cross over to the free areas for reporting purposes. This regulation will apply to a maximum of four people from each media/print/electronic/online outlets while it will also apply to those who work as freelancers provided they also have a journalist ID card.

The list with the names of all the above will be passed on by the association of Turkish journalists to the Turkish regime and it is noted that the protocol will be valid as long as necessary in order to facilitate the crossings in the midst of the measures in effect during the pandemic.

Source: Philenews/CNA

By Maria Bitar
