Two coronavirus cases on Friday, total at 960

Óôï ìéêñïóêüðéï ôùí åðéóôçìüíùí óôï Éíóôéôïýôï Íåõñïëïãßáò êáé ÃåíåôéêÞò Êýðñïõ (ÉÍÊÃ), ï êïñùíïúüò ðåñíÜ êáèçìåñéíÜ áðü ôá ìÜôéá ôïõò ìÝóù ôçò áíß÷íåõóçò ôïõ áðü ôéò åîåôÜóåéò ðïõ äéåíåñãïýíôáé, Ëåõêùóßá 3 Áðñéëßïõ 2020. ÊÕÐÅ/ÊÁÔÉÁ ×ÑÉÓÔÏÄÏÕËÏÕ

 

Two people have tested positive for coronavirus in Cyprus from a total of 1836 tests, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

One was from repatriations and the other from private initiative tests. They bring the total number of cases here to 960.

The ministry said the two cases were from

  • One from repatriations (136 tests today).  The individual’s private contacts have been traced and protocols have been activated for them to remain in isolation until they undergo another test.
  • One from private initiative (295 tests today).

In addition the following tests were carried out, all with negative results.

  • From the programme of 10,000 employees in hair dressers salons and catering — 226 tests today
  • From the programme of 20,000 pupils, teachers and other school staff — 802 tests today,
  • From the programme of 20,000 retail and construction employees — 2 tests today
  • From the hospital’s labs — 188 tests today
  • From the programme of referrals from personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health offices — 46 tests today
  • From the tracing of already confirmed cases — 141 tests.

The Health Ministry added that there are currently four coronavirus patients at the referral hospital. Another three patients remain intubated at the ICU of Nicosia Hospital.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
