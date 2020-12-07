Two children with COVID-19 at Makarion Hospital

Two young children are being treated at Makarion Hospital but there is no concern about their health.

As Doctor Avraam Ilia said, a three-year boy, with fever and cough, tested positive on Monday morning while a bit earlier a one-month infant was transferred to the negative pressure room.

Doctor Avraam said that so far 16 children with COVID-19 have been treated at Makarion Hospital but he noted that the virus is not seen as dangerous for the health of children.

Regarding the 7-year-old boy, who had to be transferred to Israel for specialized exams, he noted that he had infection of the respiratory system, pneumonitis, due to the aggressive mature of a virus without the causes of the problems being clear so far.

