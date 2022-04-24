Two children killed in shelling in Ukraine’s Donetsk region- governor

Two children were killed on Sunday in shelling by Russian forces, the governor of Ukraine’s Donetsk region said, urging people to evacuate areas near the fighting.

Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram that the children, girls aged 5 and 14, had died in the Ocheretynsk community after the building where they lived was destroyed.

Russia says it struck arms depots in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region

Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday its high-precision missiles struck nine Ukrainian military targets overnight, including four arms depots in the Kharkiv region where artillery weapons were stored.

The ministry also said its missile and artillery forces destroyed a further four such arms depots in the same region and hit a facility in Dnipropetrovsk region producing explosives for the Ukrainian army.

(Reuters)