The National Advisory Committee on Vaccination of the Ministry of Health has made two booster dose recommendations for specific population groups during a meeting on Monday, according to a statement issued by the Ministry.

1st recommendation for a 3rd vaccine dose

The National Vaccine Advisory Committee recommends that a booster/3rd MRNA-technology vaccine dose be given to persons 12 years of age and older provided that the six month period has elapsed since the administration of the second dose.

The validity of the European Digital Certificate (SafePass) is not affected in case of non-administration of a booster dose.

2nd recommendation for a 4th vaccine dose

The National Advisory Committee on Vaccination recommends the administration of a booster/4th vaccine dose to persons over 70 years of age, provided that the period of five months after the booster/3rd dose has elapsed.

Also to persons of any age, provided that a period of five months has elapsed since the administration of the booster/3rd dose, in particular for:

Residents and workers in nursing homes and other closed facilities, health care professionals and immunosuppressed persons.

The validity of the European Digital Certificate (SafePass) is not affected in case of non-administration of a booster/4th dose.

According to the Ministry`s announcement, the recommendations of the National Advisory Committee on Vaccination of the Ministry of Health will be endorsed by the Council of Ministers at a subsequent meeting.

(CNA)