Two blind students stay at home in reaction to Ministry’s policies

Two blind students remain at home, in a bad psychological condition in reaction to the Education Ministry’s policy about school escorts.

The Cyprus Organization of the Blind, denounced the policy, which as they say violates the rights of children with disabilities since people not qualified or unknown to the children are chosen as escorts.

Furthermore, the Organization complained that officials at the Ministry behaved in a very bad way to the children’s father who is also blind.

As a result both children do not go to school this year.

By gavriella
