Two arrests in connection with Ormideia murder

Police have made two arrests in connection with the murder of a 29 year old private security guard outside his father’s home in Ormideia on the night of June 25.

Panayiotis Kallitsionis, also known as Valentinos, was gunned down minutes after he said goodbye to a friend.

The two men are aged 40 and 29. Both suspects are from the free Famagusta area.

They are due to appear before Famagusta district court tomorrow for a remand hearing.

The victim’s friend said that he had heard shots and then a motorbike leaving at great speed. He returned to the house and found the victim in a pool of blood.

Medical examiners said that he had been shot five times with a hunting rifle.